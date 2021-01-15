Swansea City are targeting a loan move for Seattle Saunders forward Jordan Morris, after it emerged that Cardiff City are set to beat them to the signing of Max Watters.

The Crawley Town man first came into the transfer limelight when Swansea City had a half-a-million bid rejected for him last month.

He’s since been linked with a number of clubs but emerging reports from Football Insider claim that Watters is in ‘advanced talks’ with Cardiff City.

Now though, Swansea could be lining-up a quickfire alternative in Morris:

As per @mcgrathmike, Swansea are targeting a loan move for Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris. He can play as a No.9 or out wide. #Swans — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) January 15, 2021

The American forward is a US international and a stalwart at Seattle. He’s registered 23 MLS goals in his last two seasons – 41 MLS goals since 2016 – and now the 26-year-old could be set for his first taste of European football at Swansea.

Steve Cooper’s side sitting in 2nd-place have it all to lose this season. They snatched a late top-six spot last season but this time round look a much more unified, more solidified bunch and a few additions this month should see them over the line.

Defensively, they’re the best in the league – Swansea have conceded just 13 goals in 23 league games this season – and so attacking options are likely to come in.

Jamal Lowe has come into his own in the run-up to January but with Andre Ayew proving hot and cold of late, Cooper wants bring in some attacking flair.

Morris would bring exactly that and coming in on loan, it’s likely that Swansea will want a clause to make his move permanent should he impress.