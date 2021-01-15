Bournemouth have had a seven-figure bid for on loan Tottenham Hotspur man Cameron Carter-Vickers accepted, reports suggests.

The Amrican joined Bournemouth on loan at the start of the season. He’s only just made his first appearance for the club – in the FA Cup win over Oldham Athletic earlier in the month, making the bench for the last outing for Millwall – having arrived injured.

Now though, Football Insider as quoted by Mirror (09:43) report that Spurs are keen on offloading the defender and that they’ve already accepted a ‘seven-figure’ bid from Bournemouth for Carter-Vickers.

Speaking to The Bournemouth Echo after Carter-Vickers’ debut v Oldham, manager Jason Tindall said of the 23-year-old:

It’s been a long time coming for Cam. It has been very frustrating.

“When he first came he was getting used to how we play and what was expected and did a lot of work on the training ground. And then he had the setback of the ankle injury that kept him out for some time.

“But I think testament to how hard he’s worked on the training pitch and whilst he’s been injured with the medical team.

“To go out and deliver a real good, solid 90-minute performance, you wouldn’t have thought he hasn’t played for the amount of time he has. I felt he was really solid. Really pleased with that.”

Tindall’s side have scored plenty of goals this season, but if they’re to make promotion back to the Premier League at first time of asking then they’ll need to be more resolute at the back.

Carter-Vickers could well be in line for his Bournemouth league debut v Luton Town this weekend, and he could well be the man who decides Bournemouth’s fate in the Championship.

A strong showing from him in the second half of the season will give Bournemouth a huge chance of promotion, providing all their other star players stay fit and firing.

With a bid having been accepted, Bournemouth can look forward to signing a young and hungry player in Carter-Vickers, who could yet be the long sought after replacement for Nathan Ake.