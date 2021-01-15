Swansea City are in talks with Seattle Sounders attacker Jordan Morris, according to The Telegraph journalist Mick McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Swans are looking to bolster their attacking options by bringing the USA international to the Championship.

Morris, who is 26 years old, has been identified by Steve Cooper’s side as someone to sharpen their front line for the second-half of the season.

He is currently away on international duty with USA so a deal to go to the Liberty Stadium isn’t imminent. However, the Welsh outfit are hopeful of getting him on a six-month loan arrangement before the end of the transfer window.

Goal scorer

Morris has impressed in MLS over the past five years and will be looking to test himself in Europe. He has made 129 appearances for Seattle and has scored 42 goals, as well as bagging 10 goals in 39 caps for USA.

He has helped the Sounders win the MLS Cup twice so far in his career but is wanting a new chapter in his career. A move to Swansea could give him an opportunity of gaining promotion to the Premier League with Cooper’s men currently sat in 2nd place behind Norwich City.

New chapter?

Morris played for Eastside FC and Stanford Cardinal before Seattle snapped him up as a youngster 2014. He has since become a key player for them but is poised to move to England this winter for a new challenge at Swansea.

