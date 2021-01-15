Leeds United rate youngster Robbie Gotts very highly. The midfielder won last season’s Under-23 Player of the Year.

Such is this regard, the Whites have allowed the 20-year-old, Harrogate-born youngster out on loan to Lincoln City.

He’s not really kicked on at the Imps, and now the Whites are looking at alternatives according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below).

Robbie Gotts and Lincoln City

Gotts’ time at Lincoln hasn’t been what Leeds United might have hoped for over the first half of the season.

The youngster has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Imps – only seven of these (one assist) have been in League One competition.

He scored for Lincoln in the EFL Trophy against Accrington Stanley in a 4-0 win for the League One side. He also had an assist in the 6-2 FA Cup trouncing of League Two side Forest Green.

On the move says Nixon

Sun reporter Alan Nixon indicates that, likely dissatisfied with how Gotts’ time went at Sincil Bank, that Leeds United are loaning him out to Salford.

Salford. Signing Robbie Gotts from Leeds. Midfield prospect. Been at Lincoln for first half of season. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 15, 2021

This would require a drop down to League Two for 20-year-old Gotts. In dropping down a league, it hopefully will lead to increased game time and first-team exposure for the youngster.

Leeds United obviously value the young midfield prospect and a move would suit all. It will give Gotts the exposure to regular football that he needs and it will also give the Whites a chance to allow his development to flourish.