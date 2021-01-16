Norwich City travel to Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow.

Norwich having lost just one of their last nine go into this game in South Wales as odds on favourites at 5/4, and Cardiff underdogs – they’re priced at 11/5 for the home win, with the draw coming at 12/5.

Norwich have won the last two meetings between these two sides, with Cardiff having beaten Norwich at home just once since 2014.

Neil Harris’ side sit in 15th-place of the table and having lost five of his last six matches in all competitions – three without scoring.

Cardiff City tips

Harris with a number of injuries to contend is facing a fourth-straight defeat in the Championship – coincidentally, the last time Cardiff hosted Norwich in the league was also the last time they recorded four-straight defeats in the league.

Cardiff have scored a goal after the 75th minute in four of their last five home games and throughout the campaign, they’ve scored as many in the final 15 minutes of games at home (seven) as they’ve managed in the entire first half of games.

Also, Cardiff have conceded first in nearly 55% of home games, having not won in any of those where they’ve conceded first (drawn two, lost four).

Tip #1: Half-time/full-time – Norwich City, draw = 12/1

Tip #2: Norwich City to win + BTTS = 10/3

Norwich City tips

Every game Farke has faced Cardiff, the match has been won by a two-goal margin (won two, drawn two).

Two of Norwich’s 11 away outings in the Championship this season have produced a goalless first-half, with only two clubs having picked up more points (four) than Norwich from trailing half-time positions. Norwich though have a 100% win ratio when scoring first this season.

A club in form, there are two men in particular who have been impressing – Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki. All of Norwich’s last 12 away league goals have been scored by these two (Buendia four and Pukki eight).

Tip #1: Emi Buendia to score the last goal = 17/2

Tip #2: Norwich City to win from behind = 9/1

Tip #3: Norwich City to win both halves = 7/1

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Norwich City