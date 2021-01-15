Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has ‘lucrative interest’ from Turkey, according to the Daily Mirror (live transfer blog, 14.01.21, 11.25).

Boro could cash in on the forward in this transfer window to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Assombalonga, who is 28 years old, is also believed to be attracting interest from fellow Championship sides as well. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

He would have a decision to make if a Turkish club came in for him this month as to whether he would be open to playing abroad.

Goal scorer

Middlesbrough forked out a hefty £15 million fee to lure him to the Riverside Stadium in July 2017. He penned a four-year contract and has since scored 46 goals in 150 games.

There is no doubt he knows where the back of the net is in the Championship. He managed 30 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest before his switch to Boro.

Career to date

Assombalonga started his career at Watford but didn’t made the grade with the Hornets and was loaned out to Wealdstone, Braintree Town and Southend United before leaving Vicarage Road on a permanent basis for Peterborough United.

He made his name with the Posh and fired 33 goals in the 2013/14 season to earn his move to the second tier with Forest.

Assombalonga’s time in the Championship may come an end this month with him attracting attention from Turkey.

