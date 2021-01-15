Birmingham City have released David Davis, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has ended his six-and-a-half year association with the Championship side and is now a free agent.

Davis, who is 29 years old, hasn’t featured under Aitor Karanka this season and has been allowed to move on from the Midlands.

His permanent departure has been on the cards for a while now as he had fallen down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s. He spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic last term and made five appearances for the London club as they slipped into League One.

Good servant to Birmingham

Davis joined Birmingham in 2014 and has since made 194 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals.

He had previously been at rivals Wolves and had played 61 games for them before his move to the Blues. He also had loan spells away from Molinuex at Darlington, Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Chesterfield.

What next?

The midfielder is vastly experienced in the Football League and will be a decent options for clubs needing reinforcements on a free transfer. If he is fit there is no reason why he can’t make a swift return to the game.

Birmingham are currently in the process of trimming down their squad and releasing Davis will do its bit to reduce their wage bill. They are in action tomorrow against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Will Davis find a new club?