Exeter City are likely to lose key player Randell Williams for free in the summer, as per a report by Devon Live.

The winger is currently injured with a stress fracture of the fibula which will rule him out for at least six weeks.

Williams, who is 24 years old, won’t be able to depart the League Two side for a fee in this transfer window and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Grecians.

He was a target for League One duo Hull City and Peterborough United last summer, as per Hull Live, but decided to stay in the fourth tier for the first-half of this season.

Important player

Williams scored five goals in 46 games in all competitions for Exeter last season to help them get to the Play-Off final. He also chipped in with 14 assists and won their Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards for last term.

His performances made him the subject of interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid but Exeter managed to keep hold of him.

Career to date

Williams started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

