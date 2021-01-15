Charlton Athletic are hopeful of completing a deal for at least one more signing this month, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks haven’t finished their recruitment in this transfer window just yet.

Lee Bowyer’s side bolstered their attacking options early by landing Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar from FC Midtjylland and Liverpool respectively.

They even made a another move for summer target Sorba Thomas, but missed out on signing him from Boreham Wood to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

‘Talking to people’

Nevertheless, Bowyer has hinted that his side aren’t finished in the market just yet this winter: “The likelihood of at least one more is high. We’re speaking to people all the time and trying to get things over the line. But again it is not that simple. The cap is the problem. If there was no cap there would be no problem – we’d bring in quite a few players. But we can’t.”

He added: “We have to be picky, not just bring in people for the sake of it. Whether they start games or come off the bench we can’t be any weaker for bringing them into the group.”

Defence?

It will be interesting to see if Charlton opt to boost their defensive options over the coming weeks. They have been leaking goals recently but do have Akin Famewo and Ryan Inniss out injured, which suggests a new centre-back isn’t really needed.

The Addicks have slipped out the Play-Offs in League One and are still in the hunt for their first win of 2021. They have a chance to rise back into the top six with a win away at Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

