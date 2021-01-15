PAOK full-back Dimitrios Giannoulis is being eyed up by Norwich City this month, ahead of a potential January bid.

The 25-year-old is now in his third season at PAOK and a full Greek international. He’s rumoured to be on Norwich’s radar and tweeting on the matter, The Athletic’s Michael Bailey said:

Dimitrios Giannoulis. PAOK & Greece left-back. 25. Excellent pedigree. Definitely among Norwich City’s wanted list and a deal they’re working on. Not a done deal though, so watch this space. Nothing new on GK situation at the moment, BTW. #NCFC @TheAthleticUK #EFL — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) January 14, 2021

Norwich City are yet to make any signings this month. Daniel Farke seems fairly content with his current side as they sit at the top of the Championship table, with a four point lead over 2nd-place Swansea City.

Giannoulis is said to be a player on his radar and the left-back could well be considered a starter should he join, in place of Jacob Sorensen in that position.

The 22-year-old has featured 16 times in the Championship this season in what is his first at Carrow Road, having joined from Esbjerg last summer.

Competition is definitely needed for Sorensen though and Giannoulis would give him exactly that. Little is know about the Greek defender, but a full international and a regular at one of Greece’s biggest clubs should read well for fans.

As for Norwich, they resume Championship duties with a trip to Cardiff City tomorrow – the Bluebirds sit in 15th-place of the table and go into this game with a record of five defeats in their last six outings.

Farke looks to playing the waiting game in this window – if he manages to pull off a couple of shrewd signings at the end of the month then it could send him and Norwich on their way to Championship glory.

Alternatively, if he leaves it too late then could could be left shorthanded going into the business end of the campaign, and Norwich’s surging Premier League return could come crashing down.