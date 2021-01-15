Josip Drmic will try to force a move away from Norwich City this month, with hopes of returning to the Bundesliga to better his chances of making Switzerland’s Euro 2020 side.

The Norwich City man joined ahead of their Premier League season last time round. Signing from Borussia Monchengladbach, the Swiss attacker would go on to make 21 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring just the one goal.

Norwich were eventually relegated but have since emerged as front-runners for the Championship crown – they sit in 1st-place with a four point lead over 2nd-place Swansea City.

Quoted on pinkun.com, Drmic revealed his desire to leave Carrow Road this moth, with a Bundesliga return preferred:

“I have great memories of the Bundesliga. Borussia is a real family club that will forever have a place in my heart. So coming back would be a dream. My goal now is to find a new club quickly and then return to the Swiss national team. I want to show that I belong in the national team.”

His last Switzerland cap came back in October 2019. Drmic though is hopeful that he can find a new suitor this month and prove to his national team boss Vladimir Petkovic that he’s worthy of a spot in his Euro squad.

“I still have a few good years ahead of me,” Drmic continued. “Why should I doubt myself? I’ve played in the Bundesliga and the Premier League and I’ve proven that I can do it. With Norwich we failed as a team, but I have invested a lot in my body, I feel mentally ready and I am in top shape.

“I feel like a boxer preparing for a big fight. My whole focus is on the moment when I can attack again at a new club and show myself. I long for this moment.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has seemingly exiled Drmic this season. He proved a fairly underwhelming player in the Premier League and Norwich have since progressed without him in the side.

Whether his potential move this month would be on loan or permanently remains to be seen, but it’s hard to see him breaking back into this Norwich side and so a permanent move, or loan with a view to a permanent deal seems probable.

Up next for Norwich City is a trip to Cardiff City tomorrow – the Bluebirds sit in 15th-place of the Championship table having lost five of their last six in all competitions.