Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has hinted that Brennan Johnson will remain on loan at Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old left Nottingham Forest to join League One side Lincoln City on loan at the start of the season. Having recently announced himself on the scene with five goals in his last five appearances, reports suggested that he could be recalled by Forest this month.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live yesterday though, Hughton gave this update on Johnson:

“I think it’s probably more that we’re happy with him where he is at the moment.

“First and foremost, I have a responsibility to the team to try to get the points that we need to start climbing the table – but I also have a responsibility to the club and to development.

“And at this moment, my thinking has been that, fortunately for Brennan, he’s at a club where he’s playing regularly. There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they’re not playing so much.

“Credit to everybody associated with Lincoln and the manager, that he’s playing consistently. At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he’s better off there.

“We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story.”

Hughton then has seemingly made the decision that Johnson will remain at Lincoln City. The Imps are flying-high in League One and could yet be joining Forest in the Championship next season – they sit in 1st-place of the third-tier table.

Forest meanwhile are starting to put points on the board after an arduous start to life under Hughton. They’re five games unbeaten in the Championship and six in all competitions, with the visit of Millwall in the Championship tomorrow.

Another huge game in the Championship and one against a beatable, out-of-favour side in Millwall.

As for Johnson, if he can maintain his goal-scoring form until the end of the season then he could see Lincoln into the Championship, and also put himself good stead to be a regular at Forest next season.

He’s an exciting prospect, and one who’s getting quality experience over at Lincoln.