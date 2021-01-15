Derby County chief executive Stephen Pearce has clarified the club’s stance on selling players, stating that Derby aren’t necessarily selling to stay afloat, and that only the ‘right deals’ will be considered.

News broke yesterday morning that flung Derby County into uncertainty. Their rumoured £60million Sheikh takeover was alleged to have run into cash-flow problems at the last and subsequent reports claimed that the club was facing administration.

Derby County players are still waiting on 50% of their December wages. In order to pay their players in full it was rumoured that Derby could sell one or two names this month – Jason Knight and Louie Sibley were being touted.

But speaking to BBC Radio Derby, chief executive Pearce hit back at the claims that Derby are in need of player sales to get back up to speed with wages.

“Not necessarily to keep going, but as a Championship club and as with our business model we have to trade,” he said of recent transfer suggestions.

“That is what you have to do in this market, but what we want to make sure is that whenever we trade it makes sense for us financially and it is in our plan and that we are using it not to make a dent in the squad for the worse but we are doing it for reasons that were in our transfer strategy.

“If the right deals come along and for the right players that we plan to do that for, then we would trade. But we would obviously make sure and try not to impact on the pitch and on the playing squad.

“But it is a fact of life, Covid or no Covid, that as a club we have to generate assets to sell and that is our business plan on a normal daily basis regardless of at the moment.”

Derby County looked set to complete their long-awaited takeover this month, hand Wayne Rooney the permanent job and start spending in the transfer market.

But neither of those three things have happened yet. Now at the midpoint of the window and that early optimism that Rooney had instilled could slowly start to dissipate.

Currently sitting in 22nd-place of the table, Derby have a crucial home game against 23rd-place Rotherham United tomorrow, with a point able to bring them out of the drop zone.

The coming hours, days and weeks at Derby County are vital in not only securing the club’s immediate future in the Championship, but their long-term future as a football club.