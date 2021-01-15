Southampton’s Josh Sims is set to return from his Doncaster Rovers loan spell tomorrow, with QPR having been linked with the winger.

The 23-year-old Southampton man joined Doncaster Rovers on a three month loan deal earlier in the season. That loan deal is set to expire tomorrow though, and Sims to return to Southampton.

At the start of the month, Football Insider credited QPR with an interest in signing Sims permanently this month – with his loan move now coming to an end we could start to see his move to QPR materialise.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has already given Sims the green light to leave this month.

Previously speaking to Southern Daily Echo about Sims, Hasenhuttl admitted he didn’t now how to best utilise the player, saying:

“I saw a little bit of quality but I did not know what is the best position for him, what are his biggest strengths and then you could see he has the quality of these deep runs and if you need this way of playing football he can be important for you.”

Since, Southampton have gone on to become top-six contenders in the Premier League and Sims has no doubt fallen right out of Hasenhuttl’s plans.

QPR though could hand him a lifeline in the Championship – Mark Warburton has been keen to do his transfer business early this month having already signed Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs on loan deals.

A midfield option seems to be next on Warburton’s agenda and with more signings expected at QPR this month, Sims could well be the next, and the move could well take shape when he returns to Southampton after this weekend.

Up next for QPR is the visit of bottom-club Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.