Millwall’s Ryan Woods has come under increasing amounts of pressure from fans this season – could David Davis be a good replacement after his Birmingham City exit?

Birmingham City parted ways with Davis yesterday. The 29-year-old leaves after six-and-a-half seasons at St Andrew’s and 194 appearances, leaving a lot of fans disappointed.

Upon the news of his release, the overriding message form Blues fans was that he was a player who gave his all for the shirt. He’s a dogged, combative midfielder but this season under Aitor Karanka, he’s fallen right down the pecking order.

It comes after two worsening seasons in terms of game time at Birmingham. Davis having been such a prominent member of the first-team in his first few seasons at the club would be limited to 26 Championship appearances for in the previous two, spending time at Charlton last time round as well.

Now a free agent, there’ll no doubt be interest in him. Millwall could well be a goof fit for Davis though, and he’s a player that manager Gary Rowett will know from his time at Blues.

Rowett has already proved to be a manager who turns to former players – the signing of Woods at Millwall for example – and he could yet turn to Davis after his release, with Woods’ position in midfield becoming increasingly contested.

Millwall have struggled this season. They sit in 16th-place of the Championship table and look to be lacking in all departments – the centre of the park being a standout area.

On a short-term deal until the end of the season, or even beyond, David could be a really keen addition at Millwall and exactly what Rowett needs to get his team firing once again.