Aston Villa are reportedly considering a loan move for Conor Hourihane this month, and Sheffield Wednesday fans have called for the midfielder to come to Hillsborough.

The former Barnsley captain has been limited to just four Premier League appearances this season. Joining from Barnsley midway through the 2016/17 season, he’s a midfielder who proved hugely prolific in the Championship.

In two-and-a-half seasons at Barnsley he netted 29 league goals and in the season-and-a-half he played for Villa in the Championship, he scored 19.

Clearly a proven player, Hourihane’s most likely destination should he leave on loan this month would be the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday could be a realistic option as well – the club are still active in the transfer market despite being managerless, and the central midfielder department could easily be bettered.

Izzy Brown could yet be recalled by Chelsea this month, after what’s been a disappointing spell for him at Wednesday. Joel Pelupessy is another contested name in the middle, with Massimo Luongo struggling with injuries.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about the possibility of loaning Hourihane this month:

Not the priority but easy yes. Would improve us instantly and offers quality set pieces — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) January 14, 2021

Yes please better than brown tbh send him back 100% get it done 👍 — Andrew Freebre (@AFreebre) January 14, 2021

100% yes! Hes better than all our midfielders apart from bannan — Ryan Savage (@Savagesheff2) January 14, 2021

If a decent bit of his wage is covered, I don’t see why not — Ethan Moore (@MooreEthan123) January 14, 2021

Definitely yes but unfortunately it won’t happen!! 😞 — Andrew Brooke (@TheBrooke00) January 14, 2021

Yes, without a thought. — Sharpey (@THEsharpey) January 14, 2021

All day, every day. Top player at this level — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) January 14, 2021

100 percent. Top player. — Will Temple (@WillTemple9) January 14, 2021