Lancs Live reports that Blackburn Rovers have made contact over a possible deal for West Brom defender Cedric Kipre, but there are obstacles ‘making the deal difficult’.

Blackburn Rovers secured the long-awaited signing of a new centre-back on Thursday. Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite arrived at Ewood Park on loan for the rest of the season, bolstering Tony Mowbray’s defensive ranks.

However, despite the arrival of the 18-year-old, Rovers are still reportedly looking to add another centre-back.

West Brom out of favour defender Cedric Kipre has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn ahead of the January transfer window. Now, further insight has emerged regarding the club’s rumoured pursuit of the former Wigan Athletic man.

Lancs Live confirm that contact has been made confirming Blackburn’s interest in Kipre. However, wages are an obstacle to a potential deal. Not only that but Baggies boss Sam Allardyce is unsure of his plans for the 24-year-old.

Manager Tony Mowbray has remained coy on the possibility of another defensive incoming. Upon the arrival of Branthwaite, the 57-year-old said fans should ‘watch this space’ regarding the chance of another signing. Speaking to Lancs Live, he said:

“There could be, you never know. We’re three centre-halves down and there is a fair chance we’re working hard behind the scenes, so let’s wait and see.

“Keep your eye on it, is what I would say. Keep your eye on this space and see if anything materialises.”

With Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton among the defenders spending time on the sidelines this season, another centre-back signing would likely please a lot of Blackburn Rovers fans.

It will be interesting to see if Mowbray is able to add Kipre or another central defender before the end of the window later this month.

Should Rovers pursue a deal for Kipre?