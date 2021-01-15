Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed Luton Town are set to sign former Wigan Athletic utility man Kal Naismith on a free transfer.

Earlier this month, it seemed Kal Naismith was set to leave Wigan Athletic to link up with Mick McCarthy with Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

However, after the former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss sacked, Naismith’s move to APOEL failed to materialise, eventually departing the Latics by mutual consent. Now, it has been claimed the 28-year-old is closing in on a switch to a new club.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Naismith is ‘poised’ for a move to the Championship. Nathan Jones’ Luton Town are ready to bring the versatile player in on a free transfer.

Luton Town are poised to sign former Wigan Athletic utility man Kai Naismith on a free transfer. #LTFC #wafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 14, 2021

After leaving the DW Stadium, Naismith has been free to search for a new club as a free agent. With a move to Luton reportedly on the cards, the Scot will be looking to help Jones’ side to a successful second half of the campaign.

Naismith has plenty of Football League experience under his belt having played in England since August 2013. After coming through Rangers’ academy, the left-sided player linked up with Accrington Stanley.

Since first moving to England with Stanley, the Glasgow-born defender has featured for Portsmouth, Hartlepool United (loan) and Wigan Athletic.

Over this time, he has featured in a wide range of positions. Naismith has played across the front three, left-midfield and left-back. Recently, he has started to feature at centre-back, so it will be interesting to see where he plays for Luton.

With Naismith reportedly set to join, here’s what Luton Town fans had to say about the rumoured deal:

Very excited about this. Rate him highly cheers for this great news @SportsPeteO — Josh (@CheesyyChipz) January 14, 2021

Would be a strange one. Not a NJ type signing https://t.co/RJP4QYhdyj — Steve (@SteveLTFC17) January 14, 2021

I must admit the potential signing of Kal Naismith doesn’t exactly have me jumping for joy but some signings surprise you. If it happens I hope this is one of them. — Russell smith (@Russltfc) January 14, 2021

I actually really like this. Not a signing I would expect from Nathan, but: • 28 (well 29 in Feb), so probably got another two years of him at his peak

• Decent amount of Champ experience

• “Versatile”, our favourite eh @LutonAnalytics?

• FREE! And also probably low wages. https://t.co/km63V1mmJO — Jamie (@jamie_castle96) January 14, 2021

Not a goal scorer though https://t.co/9BvceyMblo — G R A H A M (@___GJS___) January 14, 2021

Kal Naismith is a decent signing tbf — Grace (@Gracefuller97) January 14, 2021

Nothing confirmed yet but signing of Kal Naismith is promising for me. ➕No fee involved

➕Still match fit

➕Fairly experienced at this level

➕Utility value (means he could effectively count as two players) — Dave (@LTFC_Dave) January 14, 2021

Would you welcome the signing of Naismith?