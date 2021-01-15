Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed Luton Town are set to sign former Wigan Athletic utility man Kal Naismith on a free transfer.

Earlier this month, it seemed Kal Naismith was set to leave Wigan Athletic to link up with Mick McCarthy with Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

However, after the former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss sacked, Naismith’s move to APOEL failed to materialise, eventually departing the Latics by mutual consent. Now, it has been claimed the 28-year-old is closing in on a switch to a new club.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Sport

READ: Four Championship clubs keen as West Brom reveal stance regarding young star

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that Naismith is ‘poised’ for a move to the Championship. Nathan Jones’ Luton Town are ready to bring the versatile player in on a free transfer.

After leaving the DW Stadium, Naismith has been free to search for a new club as a free agent. With a move to Luton reportedly on the cards, the Scot will be looking to help Jones’ side to a successful second half of the campaign.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

READ: Coventry City’s highly-rated midfielder attracting interest from Scottish giants

Naismith has plenty of Football League experience under his belt having played in England since August 2013. After coming through Rangers’ academy, the left-sided player linked up with Accrington Stanley.

Since first moving to England with Stanley, the Glasgow-born defender has featured for Portsmouth, Hartlepool United (loan) and Wigan Athletic.

Over this time, he has featured in a wide range of positions. Naismith has played across the front three, left-midfield and left-back. Recently, he has started to feature at centre-back, so it will be interesting to see where he plays for Luton.

With Naismith reportedly set to join, here’s what Luton Town fans had to say about the rumoured deal:

 

Would you welcome the signing of Naismith?

Yes

No