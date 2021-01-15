Middlesbrough will consider offers for striker Britt Assombalonga this month, with the Congo forward out of contract in the summer.

Middlesbrough’s £15million man has this season failed to impress. He’s become a hotly contested name since Neil Warnock gave him the armband and now, the club look ready to offload him and are said to be willing to accept a ‘cut-price’ offer.

Daily Mirror reported yesterday that ‘several’ Championship clubs are monitoring in the the 28-year-old, with offers from Europe on the cards too.

Two Championship clubs in the transfer market for strikers this month are Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County were dealt an unexpected blow yesterday when it was revealed that their Sheikh takeover had run into complications at the last, with players waiting on some of their December wages and the club now eyeing player sales to cover those costs.

Derby were said to have a centre back and a striker high on their transfer wishlist last month and if their takeover gets back on track, and/or they sell a few names, they could well consider a cut-price deal for Assombalonga.

Forest are similarly in the market for a striker this month. Summer signing Lyle Taylor is yet to really get going in a Forest shirt and whilst Lewis Grabban has returned, he too has failed to set Forest alight.

Chris Hughton in a bid to secure Forest’s Championship status will need to bring in some attacking options this month, and ex-Forest man Assombalonga could well come under his radar after Boro’s recent update on the forward.

He remains a player with Championship credibility. Despite his worsening Middlesbrough stint, Assombalonga has registered double figures in each of the past four Championship seasons and could still have plenty to offer.

Warnock’s side have struggled for goals this season and his largely defensive approach has seen Assombalonga’s position become contested. Exactly how much Boro will demand is unknown, but in fear of losing him for free in the summer they could accept a lowly offer for the striker.