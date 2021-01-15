Stoke City centre back Liam Lindsay has been linked with a loan move to Rotherham United this month, but the move isn’t ‘going along very fast’, says Alan Nixon.

Rotherham United in a bid to retain their Championship status could look to Stoke City’s Lindsay this month – the Scot is yet to feature in the championship this season, having made the bench on a number of occasions.

Dropping down into the development squad, his future under Michael O’Neill is unclear. A temporary move to Rotherham made a lot of sense but now, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has cast some doubt over the deal:

Lindsay loan thing not going along very fast https://t.co/93E9P9Sz41 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 14, 2021

Lindsay, 25, made his name in the Scottish leagues with the likes of Partick Thistle, Alloa and Airdrie, before making the move across the border with Barnsley in 2017.

He’d spend two successful seasons at Oakwell, featuring in all but nine of Barnsley’s league games across those two seasons before landing a move to Stoke City ahead of last season.

Featuring 20 times in the Championship, he proved a useful player to Nathan Jones. But O’Neill’s arrival has since seen Lindsay fall right out of contention.

Rotherham United are in need of reinforcements this month – Paul Warne’s side after starting strongly have dropped off the boil and now find themselves in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

They’re three points off safety, and a whole 19 points behind 8th-place Stoke who’ve so far enjoyed an impressive season, and an impressive January transfer window too.

Up next for O’Neill’s Stoke City is a trip to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow.