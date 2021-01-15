Luton Town have been handed a double transfer ‘boost’ with Nathan Jones poised to sign free agent Kal Naismith, and Leicester City now unable to recall Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sitting in 14th-place of the Championship table, with an 11 point buffer to the bottom-three, Luton Town fans will say that this season has been a hugely successful one so far.

Jones on his return to Kenilworth Road has rejuvenated the side that almost lost their Championship status last year.

Coming into this transfer window though, Jones would be this week be dealt a huge blow as he lost defender Rhys Norrington-Davies.

The Welshman returned to parent club Sheffield United, only to be loaned back out to Stoke City.

Now though, Football Insider report that Luton have ex-Wigan Athletic man Naismith on their radar – the 28-year-old agreed to mutually terminate his contract at Wigan earlier in the month and is being tipped as Norrington-Davies’ replacement.

It could prove shrewd piece of business from Jones, but another could be his retention of on loan Leicester City man Dewsbury-Hall.

Impressing in his opening 16 Championship games for Luton, there were fears that Leicester could recall the 22-year-old amid a mini injury crisis in midfield.

Now though, Leicester Mercury report that Leicester have missed the deadline to recall Dewsbury-Hall as per his loan contract at Luton, and so he will remain at Kenilworth Road for the remainder of the season.

Naismith’s arrival would no doubt ease the loss of Norrington-Davies and keeping hold of Dewsbury-Hall could prove crucial in Luton’s bid for an unlikely top-half finish in the Championship this season.