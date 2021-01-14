Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be ‘closely monitoring’ Derby County’s young star Kaide Gordon, with Derby set to demand £2million for the 16-year-old.

Jumping straight from the U18 side into the first-team, Gordon has caught the eye of Premier League clubs this season.

He made his Championship debut for Derby County in the 4-0 win at Birmingham City last month and the Rams are reported to have already turned down offers for the young forward.

Sky Sports (14.01.21, 20:34) claim that Gordon is being monitored by Liverpool and Manchester United. Premier League scouts have already dubbed Gordon ‘the best 16-year-old in the country’ and Derby will demand a ‘sizeable’ sell-on fee should they part ways with him this month.

Speaking to RamsTV last month, Rooney said of Gordon:

“I brought Kaide up with the first-team initially to train with us for a week to see how he reacted to it, and he was one of the best trainers.

“I kept him with us for a couple of weeks and he’s been training at the same level if not to a better level to a lot of the other [first-team] players.

“As I said to the players, if you train hard and train well, I will give you your chance. He deserves it.”

The rumours come after Derby County were said to be facing administration. Their Sheikh takeover has stalled at the final hurdle – reports emerges yesterday claiming the Derby played hadn’t been paid in full and that players would be sold this month to cover the costs.

Jason Knight and Louie Sibley are the two being tipped for probable exits this month, with both having been linked with Premier League moves in recent weeks.

Duane Holmes is another who could be sold – Huddersfield Town are being linked with a £1million move for the midfielder.

Derby County resume Championship duties with the visit of 23rd-place Rotherham United this weekend – a huge game at the bottom of the league, with a win or draw able to bring Derby out of the bottom-three.