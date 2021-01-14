Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has said that Derby County aren’t looking to sell any first-team players this month, but that some of their academy graduates could be sold.

Derby County as they looked to be heading to a new takeover deal have been thrust into chaos and doubt. Their Sheikh takeover looks to have hit a worrying hurdle at the last and now reports claim the Rams are facing administration.

Player are reportedly still waiting to be paid in full for December and so the club are said to be ready to sell some of their star players to cover the costs – Jason Knight and Louie Sibley were outed as the two candidates to be sold off, with Duane Holmes having been linked with Huddersfield Town this morning.

Tweeting on the matter, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett shared this update:

#dcfc will look to sell some of their best youngsters this month to help deal with debts. No first teamers on the “for sale” list but officials are chasing big money from Prem clubs for some academy graduates. I’ve been told overdue player wages likely to be paid in next few days — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 14, 2021

Wayne Rooney was set to be handed the permanent manager’s job upon the completion of this takeover. Now with it in doubt, so too is Rooney’s pending appointment and so too is the club’s long-term future.

Contested owner Mel Morris is set to leave the club and if this Sheikh deal falls though then Derby County will be left in a frantic search for an owner.

Sibley looks like the player who will be ushered to Premier League clubs this month – Leeds United have long had an interest in the 19-year-old, who could be the first of many to leave Derby County this month.