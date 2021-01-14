In-demand Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine is rumoured to be interesting both Newport County and QPR this window, but no ‘suitable bids have yet been made for the 21-year-old.

The midfielder was loaned out to Newport County ahead of this season. After scoring six League Two goals in 19 appearances for the Welsh club, he’s since been recalled by John Sheridan at Swindon.

He’d mark his return with a goal against Ipswich Town last time out after it was reported that Newport had bid to bring Twine in permanently.

Sheridan told The Swindon Advertiser though that he was unaware of any Newport bids for Twine.

“I don’t know if Newport had bid or not. As far as I’m aware, Scott is back here and he’s staying. He’s a Swindon Town fan, a Swindon Town player, and it’s my job to get the best out of him.

“He’s done well at Newport because he’s been playing regularly, and you could see he had benefited from that against Ipswich.

“He should have done better with an earlier chance in the game before he scored, but his strike is a wonder strike.”

QPR though were rumoured to be interested in Twine last month – the rumour had circulated on Twitter and The Sun’s Alan Nixon would refuse to rule it out:

Swindon expect him back https://t.co/VWnTX9ZT18 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 20, 2020

Mark Warburton has since been active in the transfer market after making the loan signings of Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs, but is seeking out more options as he bids for Championship survival.

But, as per Nixon, there’s been ‘no suitable bid’ for Twine as of yet:

There’s no suitable bid at this point. https://t.co/YOXhV98FAH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 14, 2021

Newport boss Michael Flynn has previously said that ‘bigger clubs’ are interested in Twine. Earlier this month, when asked if he thought Twine would be coming back to Newport permanently, he told The Swindon Advertiser:

“No. There are a few bigger clubs interested than us.”

His price-tag is unknown but with Warburton busy in the transfer window and yet to sign a central midfielder, he could well turn to Twin in the coming weeks.