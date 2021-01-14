Swansea City are targeting a move for Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Swansea. Swooping for keeper Ben Hamer at Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 14, 2021

The Swans are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper to add more competition and back-up to that department with Steven Benda out injured and have identified the Terriers’ man as a target this month.

Steve Cooper’s side currently have Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman as their number one.

Hamer, who is 33 years old, is out of contract at Huddersfield at the end of the season and could be poised to leave the Yorkshire club six months early before the end of this transfer window.

Read: Huddersfield Town snap up winger from Boreham Wood

The stopper spent last term on loan at fellow Championship side Derby County and returned to the Terriers last summer to force his way back into their team.

He has played 18 games in all competitions for Carlos Corberan’s side in this campaign but could now leave for Wales.

Hamer has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and may be seen by Steve Cooper’s side as someone to help them get promoted.

He has also previously played for the likes of Reading, Brentford, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City and Bristol City and is vastly experienced at second tier level.

Swansea are currently 2nd in the table, four points off Norwich City at the top and a single point above AFC Bournemouth in 3rd. They are in action this weekend and travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley.



Will the Swans sign Hamer?