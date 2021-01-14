Watford have signed 18-year-old striker Tiago Cukur on a free signing following his summer release by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

The Turk spent time in both the Feyenoord and AZ youth academies. Having worked his way into the AZ development squad, he was released last summer and will now link up with Watford’s development side.

Speaking to The Watford Observer about the arrival, development coach Omer Riza said:

“I got a call about this young lad in Holland so we got him in

“We had a look at him and from the first minute we clapped eyes on him, we saw the qualities he had. He can hold it up well, he’s got a great touch under pressure, is a really good size at 6ft 3in and is good in the air.

“He can make a pass with his head, like Troy Deeney does, and you can count on him to finish. He needs work, like all young players do, but he could be a really good prospect for this club.”

He becomes Watford’s second signing of the January transfer window after the earlier arrival of Phillip Zinckernagel from Bodo/Glimt.

New manager Xisco Munoz has so far overseen three games in charge – two defeats and one win coming in his opening match against league leaders Norwich City.

They gave a good account of themselves in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup last weekend and return to league duties this weekend with the visit of Huddersfield Town – the club that dealt Vladimir Ivic his final Watford defeat last month.

Sitting in 6th-place of the Championship table, Watford still stand a strong chance of promotion this season. Cukur looks an exciting talent but an unknown quantity – could he follow in the same foot steps of Joao Pedro at Vicarage Road?