Bradford City was invested to some degree in Ryan Edmondson, Leeds United’s 19-year-old striker. However, his signing for Northampton Town (below) has put paid to such ambitions.

Edmondson has been on loan from Elland Road at SPL side Aberdeen during the first half of the season.

Bradford City lose out to Cobblers in Edmondson chase

Local source, the Telegraph and Argus, said three days ago that the Bantams were “hoping to add at least one new frontman” and that Edmondson had “been identified as a potential target.”

That has all come to nothing with the news that he’s been snapped up from the Dons by the Cobblers.

Edmondson joined Leeds United from York City in November 2017 moving into the Under-23s a year later.

The powerfully-built striker made his Championship debut as a 16-year-old for the Whites. He is best known for his goal-scoring exploits for Carlos Corberan’s title-winning Under-23s – scoring 24 goals in their title-winning campaign.

Now he’s swapped the SPL and Aberdeen for League One and Northampton Town.

What Northampton had to say

Cobblers manager, Keith Curle, is more than happy to have Leeds United youngster Edmondson onboard. Commenting on this, Curle said:

“He is a mobile, hard-working, aggressive centre forward. He has a hunger and a desire to score goals and he is capable of scoring different types of goals. Beyond that, he is someone who can link play well, he also has an excellent work ethic and is someone willing to go the extra mile for the team.

“He is a player we spotted a while ago and have tracked for some time, we tried to sign him in the last transfer window and I am delighted we have been able to secure his signature now.”

Northampton brings Edmondson in with the Cobblers in 19th place in the Sky Bet League One table. They will be hoping that his goals could help fire them away from the clutches of the relegation places.

Bradford City cast eyes elsewhere

Missing out on Leeds United youngster Edmondson means that the Bantams have not only missed out but will need to look elsewhere.

That is, according to local reporter Simon Parker, just what they are doing:

It remains to be seen who Bradford City have in their plans. Yet, according to Parker’s tweet (above), they have someone in mind.

