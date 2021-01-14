Bournemouth are readying a short-term deal for Jack Wilshere, as David Brooks’ links to Aston Villa continue to circulate.

The former Arsenal and West Ham man has been training with Bournemouth for the past few weeks. Having spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Bournemouth, Wilshere has returned to the club he impressed for.

Manager Jason Tindall refused to rule out a contract offer for Wilshere earlier in the week. Now, Football Insider report that Wilshere is set to be handed a short-term deal, with Junior Stanislas facing the next two months out injured.

Speaking to The Bournemouth Echo earlier in the week, Tindall said of Wilshere:

“He’s only been with us now for a couple of weeks and probably had maybe six training sessions within that time, due to the fixtures we’ve had.

“But he’s certainly getting fitter. He’s certainly looking a lot sharper and that’s one we will probably assess in the next few days, a week or so, and then we will see where we are.

“If I feel that he could add to the group and be a good signing for the second half of the season, then who wouldn’t?”

Brooks having been linked with the likes of Manchester United last summer has come back into the transfer limelight this month. Aston Villa are cited with an interest in the Welshman who last summer, Bournemouth valued in excess of £40million.

Express and Star reported Villa’s interest in Brooks earlier this morning, but said that any move for the midfielder would come towards the end of the month.

Bournemouth manager Tindall could well be readying Wilshere as a short-term replacement for Brooks. Both players are similar in styles of play and if fit, Wilshere would be a huge player for them in the Championship.

As is Brooks already – the 23-year-old has score three goals in 17 Championship appearances this season and could well hand Bournemouth a £40million boost before February 1st.

Wilshere given his injury history would only be a short-term solution for the possibly-departing Brooks. But the news of Wilshere’s offer could well signal Tindall’s fear of losing Brooks this month.