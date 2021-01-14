Derby County defender Mike te Wierik looks set for a move back to his former club Groningen in the Eredivisie, according to Dutch news outlet Voetbal International.

The 28-year-old is set to re-join his former club on a “multi-year” contract but the fee is unknown for now.

The defender joined the Rams last summer on a free transfer from the Dutch side but has failed to make an impression since joining the Championship side.

te Wierik was part of one of the best Eredivisie defences throughout the 19/20 season as Groningen only conceded 26 goals in 26 games before the season was cut short due to the ongoing pandemic.

The defender spoke to Derbyshire Live in December about his future.

“I said there must be a solution and the club knows that,” he said.

“My agent is working on it and a number of clubs have already signed up.



“Fortuna, FC Groningen and another club? Yes, something like that. For me, the Netherlands is one hundred percent an option.

“I had a great time there. It’s about playing football and if you can see your family more often. that is certainly a plus.”

He has only appeared for the Rams six times this season so far, four in the Championship and the other two games in the Carabao Cup.

Derby faced Preston in one of the Carabao Cup games and te Wierik struggled with the pace and intensity of the game, the defender eventually saw himself sent off after 54 minutes.

His sending-off in this game potentially cost them a place in the third round of the competition.

The Dutch defender also featured in the 4-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers where he again struggled with the pace and intensity of the Championship.

He only featured in two more games after this and has not played for the Rams for 14 games, most of the time not even making the matchday squad as he, like some others, found himself frozen out of the team under new interim manager Wayne Rooney.

The funds raised from any potential sale of te Wierik would be welcome for Derby as they currently find themselves in a tough financial situation with the potential takeover still yet to be confirmed.