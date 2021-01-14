Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka has made yet another player available for sale, with Josh McEachran being told he can leave this month.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea man has represented a number of clubs on loan in his career. He’s spent time at all of Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan Athletic, Brentford and now Birmingham.

He signed for Brentford permanently ahead of the 2015/16 season and would spent four successful seasons at the club, departing for Birmingham in 2019.

But injury has plagued McEachran’s Birmingham career – he was injured for nine months before making a return to training under Karanka.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the midfielder last November, Karanka said:

“He is doing well but he will need his time because he has been out for nine months but it is a pleasure to have him with us now.

“I didn’t like him, I hated him because he was in the squad who beat us in the Euros final in Liechtenstein but now we are good friends.”

Two other players are nearing the Blues exit this month – Dan Crowley and David Davis. Speaking to Birmingham Live as the news of McEachran broke today, Karanka said of the pair:

“They are not training with the team because we told them we need to clear licence. They understood because the one thing I have to do and we have to do as a club is respect our players.

“We need licences if we are thinking about bringing players – just in case. But we respect them because they are training here.

“If they don’t have a licence we can’t allow them to train [with the squad] because they can’t get injured in a training session.”

It’s been a struggle for Karanka in his first season in charge of the club. His side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table with a four point buffer to the bottom-three.

Having scored just 17 goals in 23 Championship games this season, Karanka looks to making room in his budget to bring in some attacking options this month.

Plenty are required if they’re to beat the drop this season. Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to one of Karanka’s former clubs Middlesbrough this weekend.