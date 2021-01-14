Rotherham United have been handed a double boost with the potential return of two players from long-term injuries when they travel to Derby County.

The Championship strugglers have been badly-hit on the injury front but their luck might just be beginning to turn.

Five players have been absent for a matter of months but manager Paul Warne gave a positive update ahead of last week’s FA Cup defeat at Everton when he said that four of them were likely to be back in the coming weeks.

This Saturday’s trip to Derby County could provide the opportunity for two of those to make their returns, at least off the bench.



Warne has now revealed that centre-back Clark Robertson and midfielder Shaun MacDonald will both travel with the squad for that match and could contribute off the bench.

Robertson has been out of out action since suffering a foot fracture in October, while MacDonald broke his leg in Rotherham’s defeat at Stoke City on Halloween.

Giving an update on his squad in his pre-match press conference, Warne said: “Macca is back in, as is Clark Robertson and they both trained really well.

“We’re in a good place and we look forward to the games. We’re really pleased on that respect, they’ve all come back in and fitted in straight away.

“Robbo and Macca will definitely travel with the squad, they won’t be able to start, but they could potentially have some impact as subs. If there is an opportunity to put them on the pitch, I can’t see why I couldn’t.”

In addition, there remain doubts over whether striker Freddie Ladapo would be fit to play after missing the Everton trip with a groin problem.

Warne said of Ladapo: “Freddie Ladapo had a groin issue, so we took that week to come off him a little bit. He had an injection on Tuesday and is now back in training.”

The boss will certainly hope to have Ladapo available to him at Derby, as they are already going to be without fellow forward Florian Jozefzoon who cannot play against his parent club while on his season-long loan at the Millers.

As far as other injuries go, winger Kieran Sadlier is expected to be the next back having been out with ankle ligament damage since early November, while fellow wideman Chiedozie Ogbene is not far behind in his recovery from a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since September.

Left-back Joe Mattock is the only player expected to be out beyond the end of this month for Rotherham, due to his ankle injury.