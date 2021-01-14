Northampton Town have signed Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. He scored twice in 14 appearances with most of them coming from the bench.

Now though, the striker will join League One side Northampton Town where he’ll look to boost his new side’s terrible form in front of goal.

Keith Curle’s Northampton have netted just 19 goals in League One this season. They sit in 19th-place of the League One table with a point buffer to the bottom-three.

Speaking to Leeds Live about Edmondson last January, Bielsa spoke out amid growing pressure to use him in the Championship:

“Maybe Edmondson is the best goalscorer on the team and he should play instead of Bamford and I am wrong.

“But what everybody has to know, and no doubt, everything Edmondson does in training and matches, I am looking at it.

“I watch all of Edmondson’s matches, and I’m always watching his effort and everything he does. After that I evaluate and I take decisions. Maybe they are wrong.”

Edmondson wouldn’t make any Championship appearances last time round. Leeds though stormed to the Championship title and are now exciting fans in the Premier League.

Edmondson then is a player who Bielsa and Leeds fans hold in high-regards. He’s an exciting prospect and one that will be gunning for some proper game time at Northampton as they bid for League One safety, and take a gamble on a young player in Edmondson.

Up next for Curle’s side is the visit of Oxford United in League One this weekend.