Swindon Town are in the hunt for some new striking options, with John Sheridan saying the loan market is more realistic for his side.

He has said, as per the Swindon Advertiser: “If we have to go into the loan market because it’s easier for us to get players in and we have more chance of getting players in, then that’s the way we’ll go.”

Here are three attackers the Robins could target on loan-

Amadou Bakayoko, Coventry City

He helped the Sky Blues gain promotion to the Championship last season but has struggled for regular game time in the second tier this term.

The forward is out of contract with Mark Robins’ side at the end of the campaign and Swindon should try and get him in on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Liam Cullen, Swansea City

If the Swans bring in a new striker this month then they may sanction a loan deal for the Wales Under-21 international. Cullen, who is 21 years old, has made a handful of appearances for Steve Cooper’s side this season.

He would benefit from some regular first-team football and could emerge on the radar of some League One outfits this winter.

Ellis Simms, Everton

Swindon may go down the route of bringing in a youngster from the Premier League to sharpen their attack.

Simms is being tipped for a bright future at Goodison Park but could become available on loan to get some senior football experience.

Who would you want, Swindon fans?