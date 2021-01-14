Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes looks set for a move the Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, according to The Athletic.

Holmes came through the ranks at the Terriers and now it looks as though a return to the Yorkshire club is imminent after being frozen out of the Derby squad with the player and club failing to agree on new contract terms.

The attacking midfielder has been a bit-part player this season as injuries have struck along with a change in manager and he has so far failed to force his way into interim manager Wayne Rooney’s plans on a regular basis.

The 26-year-old going back to Huddersfield may well be a welcome return for Terriers fans as they have struggled going forward and Holmes may offer that creative spark that they have so far been missing.

 

Derby fans have had their say on the potential move, here are a few from Twitter: