Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes looks set for a move the Championship rivals Huddersfield Town, according to The Athletic.

Holmes came through the ranks at the Terriers and now it looks as though a return to the Yorkshire club is imminent after being frozen out of the Derby squad with the player and club failing to agree on new contract terms.

The attacking midfielder has been a bit-part player this season as injuries have struck along with a change in manager and he has so far failed to force his way into interim manager Wayne Rooney’s plans on a regular basis.

The 26-year-old going back to Huddersfield may well be a welcome return for Terriers fans as they have struggled going forward and Holmes may offer that creative spark that they have so far been missing.

Derby fans have had their say on the potential move, here are a few from Twitter:

Don't blame him in the slightest. Gets mauled by the fans on here and out of the first team. Think it's a case of a new challenge. Is a very good player on his day. Really enjoyed watching him with us at times. — The Fans Derby County 💙 (@fans_county) January 14, 2021

Sad. Lots of bright moments and glimpses of a rare ability to carry the ball forward and beat players to create opportunities for team mates. Always so very close to being a standout attacking talent in this league! — Jon Perkins (@JWPerkinsUK) January 14, 2021

Good for him. Great kid. Can’t crack this lineup with young guys coming up. His play is 50/50, he’s either spot on or completely off. But good for him. #DCFC — Rick Richards (@itsyaboyrickk) January 14, 2021

Great bloke but not good enough for this league, his first touch is shocking . — brynnie (@BrynnJones40) January 14, 2021

Sensible one to move on — Steve (@Bretheren) January 14, 2021

His form has been disappointing this season, so I don't think he'll be missed immediately, other than the fact he's a good character. With a few rising stars chasing midfield places this is one area I feel we're well covered. — BeerAtHome (@Wally_Tharg) January 14, 2021

Energetic, but not really got the technical ability to offer enough at this level. Might be good if we are in league 1. — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) January 14, 2021