Charlton Athletic are keen to tie Chuks Aneke down to a new contract, as per a report by London News Online.

The striker is the Addicks’ top scorer this season with nine goals to his name in all competitions.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, has mainly been used as a substitute by Lee Bowyer’s side this term but will be a vital player for them in their push for promotion.

“We like Chuks. We know what he brings to us. That will be a discussion that we’ll be having,” Bowyer has said: “Firstly we have to try and get through this window and then it’s a discussion with Chuks.”

His current deal expires at the end of the campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June as it stands.

Aneke joined the London club from 2019 and struggled to make an impact at the Valley in his first season, scoring just once in 21 games as they slipped into the third tier.

However, he has proven his worth in League One and has scored goals at this level before at MK Dons.

The ex-Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra and Zulte Waregem man will want to get his future resolved as soon as possible.

Charlton are poised to open contract talks with him after the transfer window has ended. They have delved into the market to bolster their attacking options by landing Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar.

They are in action this weekend away to Bristol Rovers.

Will Aneke sign a new deal at Charlton?