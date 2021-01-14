Sheffield Wednesday completed the free signing of Andre Green today. Without a manager, does this spark questions about the current recruitment strategy in place at the club, and could it deter any potential manager candidates?

Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis last month. He became the second manager that Dejphon Chansiri has sacked this season after Garry Monk’s departure a month before and now the club are in search of their third managerial appointment of the campaign.

The search to find Pulis took a couple of weeks and the search to find his successor is ongoing. After all that’s happened at Sheffield Wednesday in the past year or so, it’s made the manager’s position look increasingly untenable and after seeing the Pulis/Chansiri saga unfold, it’s not doubt cast the club and Chansiri himself in a bad light.

But why does Green’s arrival spell bad news in their search of a manager? Well, being without a manager and still making signing suggests that the recruitment team are solely in charge of that – at least for the time being.

Any manager looking at the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy will be wondering how much of a say they’ll have in the transfer department should they come in.

Looking at how Pulis’ tenure unravelled and the signing of long-term target Green – who was first linked with the club under Monk and again last month whilst Pulis was in charge – it begs the question of who’s making these decisions at Hillsborough.

Pulis was rumoured to have fallen out with Chansiri over signings – transfer targets were agreed upon, but funding was said to be the issue between them.

Both Thorsten Fink and Paul Cook are said to have applied for the job. That was before they announced the signing of Green though and it might leave Fink and Cook wondering what exactly the recruitment strategy and policy is at Wednesday.

Signings have been relatively poor in seasons gone by. But Wednesday have a new lease of optimism after stepping out of the drop under Neil Thompson.

The longer the club are without a manager the more likely it seems that he’ll be placed in interim charge – they’re next in action against Everton in the FA Cup later this month, after seeing their weekend clash v Coventry City postponed.