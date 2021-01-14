Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has told the club to “give everything” to keep Alex Mowatt beyond the end of the season after revealing that they had rejected an offer for their captain.

The 25-year-old midfielder’s current deal is due to run out at the end of the campaign and the Reds are at risk of losing him for free if he does not sign a new deal.

However, the club are determined to keep hold of Mowatt and have put an offer on the table to extend the skipper’s stay at Oakwell.

Ismael has now revealed that they have also underlined their commitment to keep him long-term by rejecting a transfer bid for him this month, following reports that multiple teams had made offers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Barnsley’s clash with Swansea City on Saturday, the Reds chief told The72: “We have rejected an offer from another club. We made a good offer for Alex to extend his contract.

“For sure Alex has to think about and discuss to find his best solution. It’s a normal situation. We give everything to keep him here.

“This guy is very important for me, for the club. It could be a very important sign to extend his contract and that’s why I told the club to give everything to keep him, to extend his contract.

“Our purpose is to fight until the end for Alex to sign his new contract.”

Barnsley have typically been seen as a ‘selling club’ whose best-performing stars will eventually move on to brighter pastures, but Ismael is determined to change that under his watch.

Before the January transfer window opened, he publicly insisted that he did not want to see any of his starting line-up sold.

The Reds are currently in a very promising position in the Championship table, just three points off the play-offs in ninth place having won 10 of their 16 league matches since the arrival of the French boss.

Ismael has made clear how important Mowatt is to the success of the team he is currently leading and his desire for him to commit.

Importantly for their hopes this season at least, the head coach also revealed that the former Leeds United man had explicitly told him that he does not want to be sold in this transfer window.

“We don’t want this, (and) Alex doesn’t want to leave,” he said. “This is the first thing, and the second thing is that we have made a bid to extend his contract.

“Now we are waiting, discussion is ongoing. It’s a normal situation. We have to accept this situation.

“We don’t want to put him under pressure. He has for the moment to be focused on performance on the pitch. We are still working behind the scenes with him to try to get an extension as quickly as possible. But we have time and we don’t want to use these two weeks to put pressure on Alex.”

As well as Mowatt, there has also been speculation over the future of wing-back Callum Styles, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.

There were reports earlier this week that Championship rivals Brentford were ready to make a bid for the 20-year-old, but Ismael dismissed any talk of interest from the Bees and called it “noise”.