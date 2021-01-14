As per Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said a loan deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is ‘done’.

Blackburn Rovers have been determined to bolster their defensive ranks before the end of the January transfer window. A host of names have been linked with a move to Ewood Park and now, it seems Rovers have got their man.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed to reporter Rich Sharpe that a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is ‘done’.

Jarrad Branthwaite deal is done, as far as Tony Mowbray is concerned. "He has to duck to come through the door which is a good sign." Seems all but certain he'll start against Stoke City on Saturday. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) January 14, 2021

Should the move go through as planned, the deal will be a big boost to Blackburn. Mowbray has had a whole host of injury problems to contend with so far this season, with defenders Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all spending time on the sidelines.

The signing of Branthwaite would see captain Darragh Lenihan given a new man to partner him in defence. Mowbray has been looking for a left-sided centre-back to pair Lenihan but the signing of the Toffees prodigy will bring his hunt to an end.

Aged just 18, Branthwaite is tipped for a big future at Goodison Park. Standing at 195cm, the former Carlisle United youngster has shown promise in the early stages of his Everton career, already playing five times for Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team.

Prior to joining Everton last January, Branthwaite was a hot prospect with Carlisle. The defender played 14 times for the Cumbrians before his departure, finding the back of the net once.

With Branthwaite’s move to Blackburn all but confirmed, it will be interesting to see how the youngster fares at Ewood Park. Blackburn Rovers fans, let us know how you feel about the deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

