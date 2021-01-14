Sky Sports News has claimed four Championship clubs are keen on West Brom’s Rekeem Harper, with the Baggies ready to send the youngster out on loan.

Young midfielder Rekeem Harper is one of West Brom’s top prospects and has been tipped for a big future. However, with game time at the Hawthorns limited, it has been claimed a January move could be on the cards for the 20-year-old.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal with the club last summer, Harper has made just four senior appearances this season.

Now, it is said Sam Allardyce has given the green light for the starlet to leave on loan. Sky Sports News (Transfer Live Blog, 13:41, 1/14) claims four Championship sides are ready to bring Harper in on a temporary basis.

The move from West Brom comes after Harper was an unused substitute in their cup defeat to Blackpool. The England youth international watched from the bench as Allardyce’s side were defeated on penalties by the League One side.

Since emerging from the Baggies’ academy, Harper has notched up 42 senior appearances for the club. At just 20, the midfielder has a good amount of senior experience under his belt, also spending time on loan with Blackburn Rovers in 2017.

Along the way, Harper has found the back of the net twice, with his most recent goal coming in a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town in the FA Cup earlier this season.

With West Brom reportedly listening to loan offers for Harper, it will be interesting to see if a deal can be struck before the transfer window ends later this month.

Would you like to see your club make a loan move for the Birmingham-born youngster? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you welcome a loan move for Harper?