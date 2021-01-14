Plymouth Argyle have announced the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Adam Lewis on their official club website.

Ryan Lowe has moved to bolster his defensive ranks with the loan signing of Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis.

The 21-year-old becomes Plymouth Argyle’s first signing of the January transfer window and Lowe will be looking to bring more new players in before January comes to an end. The departures of defender Niall Canavan and loan man Timmy Abraham have opened up space for further incomings this month.

With George Cooper set for a spell on the sidelines, Lewis comes in to add some more competition and depth on the Pilgrims’ left-hand side.

This season has seen Lewis get his first consistent senior game time, spending the first half of the campaign on loan in France. With Ligue 2 side SC Amiens, the Liverpool youngster played nine times across all competitions before returning to Anfield this month.

The vast majority of his game time to date has come in Liverpool’s youth academy. The left-back played 42 times for Liverpool’s Under-18s before graduating to the Under-23s, where he has played a further 35 times.

In the process, Lewis has netted five goals and laid on 19 assists across the two youth sides. He also made his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, starting in a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town.

Lewis’ move to Plymouth Argyle will see him get his first taste of the Football League. It will be interesting to see how the Anfield youngster fares at Home Park as he looks to further his development away from parent club Liverpool.

