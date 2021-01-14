Sheffield Wednesday have today completed the permanent signing of free agent Andre Green.

The 22-year-old was released by Aston Villa last summer. Formerly of Football League loan spells at Portsmouth, and last season Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, he joins Wednesday on a permanent deal.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday have long been interest in Green – they and QPR were both linked with the free signing last summer, but a move wouldn’t materialise.

In the run up to January though, reports linking Green to Wednesday would emerge once again and today the club have announced the signing.

It’s their first signing of 2021 and it’s brought about a hugely positive response from Wednesday fans. They’ve lacked goals and energy this season but Green will hope to bring just that.

He made 13 Championship appearances for Charlton in the second half of last season and largely impressed, scoring two goals for the club.

