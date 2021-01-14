Sheffield Wednesday have today completed the permanent signing of free agent Andre Green.

The 22-year-old was released by Aston Villa last summer. Formerly of Football League loan spells at Portsmouth, and last season Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, he joins Wednesday on a permanent deal.

Managerless Sheffield Wednesday have long been interest in Green – they and QPR were both linked with the free signing last summer, but a move wouldn’t materialise.

In the run up to January though, reports linking Green to Wednesday would emerge once again and today the club have announced the signing.

It’s their first signing of 2021 and it’s brought about a hugely positive response from Wednesday fans. They’ve lacked goals and energy this season but Green will hope to bring just that.

He made 13 Championship appearances for Charlton in the second half of last season and largely impressed, scoring two goals for the club.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have made of the signing on Twitter:

Pleased with the signing of Andre Green. He's quick and whilst not prolific he'll add to the attack – which #swfc need — Peter Dadswell (@Dadders) January 14, 2021

Andre Green is a decent signing for us. Low cost, good age, has the hunger for it. And, you'd imagine David Downes played a role in this, along with Dean Hughes, former Villa men #swfc — Matt (@footballtyper) January 14, 2021

Great signing — Danny Whitt (@Dannyswfc01) January 14, 2021

this is the kind of signing I was hoping for this month. here's hoping for more players of a similar quality arriving in the next couple of weeks or so! https://t.co/IRbg0GR09O — M 🦉 (@lotus_72d) January 14, 2021

Class signing this. 22 bit of pace will do nicely. 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/jWsdjZ8wWk — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) January 14, 2021