Barnsley will be without new signing Liam Kitching and Jordan Williams when they host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Barnsley host Swansea City in their return to Championship duties this weekend, but Valerien Ismael will be without two of his first-team players.

Doug O’Kane of the Barnsley Chronicle gave this update on Twitter:

Barnsley press conference

Liam Kitching and Jordan Williams injured.

Kitching minor groin problem VI: "It is sad and desperate news with Jordan because he comes back then he is ready to do the next step but but he gets another injury." Aapo Halme back in training — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 14, 2021

Former Leeds United man Kitching joined Barnsley earlier in the month. He left Forest Green Rovers for Oakwell but is carrying a ‘minor groin problem’.

Williams meanwhile has been limited to just seven Championship appearances this season owing to a hamstring injury. He made his first appearance since November in the FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers last weekend, but has since picked up another injury.

Swansea will be another huge challenge for Barnsley. The Tykes currently sit in 9th-place of the table after what’s been an unprecedented season in the Championship for them, with Ismael only coming into the club back in October.

Kitching looks to be ready for selection soon, and he looks to be a really keen signing. The 21-year-old is yet another youngster in the Barnsley ranks and he like Williams will be hoping to prevail at the club.

Williams meanwhile would make 30 Championship appearances last season. He established himself as one of the division’s most exciting young defenders but this season has been a real struggle, and yet another injury blow could hamper his progression.

The positive piece of news though is that Finnish defender Aapo Halme is back in training – the 22-year-old has missed the last six for Barnsley.