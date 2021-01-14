Nathan Jones has admitted that Luton Town have a decision to make on whether to loan Gabriel Osho out again this month, as per a report by Luton Today.

The defender made his debut for the Hatters against former club Reading in the FA Cup on 9th January but may head out again to get some more experience.

Osho, who is 22 years old, only joined Luton in November on a free transfer and has spent time on loan in the National League at Yeovil Town since then to get some game time under his belt.

Jones has said: “He’s had a few games for Yeovil, which without being disrespectful is a different level to what he’s come up against today (Saturday). I thought he did very well, we know what he’s got, he’s got athleticism, and he gives us a decent option.”

“We’ve got a decision to make with him, whether we keep him around, or whether we loan him for development, but he showed he can fit in and I thought he was very good.”

Osho started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium. He signed his first professional contract with the Royals in 2016 and went on to play 10 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away at Maidenhead United and Aldershot Town to get some senior experience under his belt in non-league.

Osho then linked up with Bristol Rovers for the second-half of the 2018/19 season, before going on loan to Yeovil in the last campaign.

He was snapped up by Luton after Reading released him last summer and the Hatters are now deciding whether to loan him out again this winter.

Should Luton loan Osho out again?