Manchester United are looking to offload Championship-linked Phil Jones this month, according to the Telegraph.

The England international has been omitted from their Champions League squad and they are wanting to sell him in this transfer window along with goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has been linked with second tier duo Derby County and Middlesbrough, as reported by the Daily Star last month, as he looks to get his career back on track.

Jones, who is 28 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is a forgotten man with the North West side. He has struggled with injuries recently and will want to get a consistent run of games under his belt somewhere.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire side as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

The centre-back has been with the Premier League giants ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a departure on the horizon.

He needs to be playing regular football again and a move to the Championship would provide him with more of a game of getting regular minutes.

Derby and Boro could monitor his situation over the coming weeks but there is no doubt Jones will have to make a financial sacrifice if he is to drop down a league this winter.

Will Jones move to the Championship this month?