Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has confirmed defender Aaron Lewis ‘needs to go and play’ elsewhere.

Since joining Lincoln City in the summer of 2019, former Swansea City full-back Aaron Lewis has been unable to make an impact.

Lewis has played in just five senior games for Lincoln City since joining from the Swans. Along the way, he has found the back of the net once and laid on one assist.

The 22-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Michael Appleton and now, the Imps’ transfer stance regarding Lewis has been confirmed.

With loan men TJ Eyoma and Robbie Gotts both ahead of Lewis as options at right-back, Appleton has confirmed the 22-year-old needs to leave to find game time elsewhere.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live about Lewis’ situation, he said:

“It’s important for him to get himself a move. He needs to go and play football now. It’s a big month for him because he’s not going to get any opportunities here.

“We’re got players in those positions that we’re comfortable with, so it’s important he goes out and plays football.”

In an effort to pick up game time elsewhere, Lincoln loaned out Lewis in the summer. The former Wales youth international linked up with Newport County, spending the first half of the season with the Exiles.

Lewis made only one appearance for Michael Flynn’s side before returning to Sincil Bank.

With a January move on the cards, it will be interesting to see where Lewis is plying his trade by the end of the January transfer window.

