Huddersfield Town are plotting a £1million bid for Derby County’s Duane Holmes, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old American is a product of the Huddersfield Town youth academy. He left for Scunthorpe United in 2016 and after three seasons there would be handed his Championship return with Derby County.

Now in his third season at Pride Park, Holmes has since amassed 74 Championship appearances for the club, having made 14 of those this season.

He’s proved a useful player under Wayne Rooney. But the club have today been thrust into doubt as their Sheikh takeover looks to be stalling at the last, and rumours have quickly circulated that the club could be ready to offload some players.

Reports claim that players haven’t yet been paid in full for December and so the club are said to be considering the sales of some of their players – Jason Knight and Louie Sibley were the two names linked with probably sales.

The Sun on Sunday (03.01.21) claimed earlier in the month that Knight was a target of Burnley’s, whilst Sibley has been a long-term target of Leeds United’s.

Huddersfield though will have to cough up £1million to bring Holmes back to the club. He’s an energetic midfielder and one with plenty to offer at Championship level, and so it could prove a really shrewd piece of business from Carlos Corberan.

His side currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship table after a solid start to his tenure. Up next for them is a trip to Watford in the Championship this weekend – Corberan is looking to avoid a third-straight defeat in all competitions.