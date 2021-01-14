There is a lot of noise doing the rounds about Player X interesting Club Y. After all, that is par for the course with a transfer window.

One such rumbling was news relayed by The Scottish Sun of Nottingham Forest making a move for Celtic’s on-loan Brighton defender, Shane Duffy.

However, the Athltic’s Paul Taylor, who covers Nottingham Forest news, has tweeted (below) that this is not the case.

Shane Duffy – what’s happening and the Internet noise

News has been floating around for some time that Forest had a degree of interest in Duffy. This is formalised The Scottish Sun’s, Robert Thomson wrote yesterday that “Celtic have been given a chance to cut their losses on Shane Duffy by Nottingham Forest.”

He adds further into his article that “Forest have now made an approach” to Brighton about taking Duffy from the Bhoys in a half-season deal. It was a season-long loan deal that cost the Glasgow side £2m.

The Scottish Sun’s Thomson says that Duffy, a boyhood Celtic fan, “has had a torrid time” at Parkhead since his move there. After suffering a dip in form, he’s dropped down the pecking order at the Glasgow giants and returned home early from their Dubai training camp.

‘No interest’ Nottingham Forest move denied

Whilst The Sun’s Thomson, and others, are saying that Forest has made a move for Duffy, The Athletic’s Paul Taylor tweets this is not the case:

Told #NFFC currently have no interest in Shane Duffy… the centre of defence is not an area they need to strengthen in January. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 14, 2021

For Taylor, who used to write for the Nottingham Mail, Forest ‘interest’ in Duffy is wide of the mark.

Indeed, he tweets that the City Ground outfit “currently have no interest” in Celtic’s on-loan Brighton man as they do not feel that the heart of the defence is an area which needs strengthening.

Are Nottingham Forest right in saying that their defence is not a priority?