As reported by Glasgow Live, Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer is being eyed as a ‘summer option’ by Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Since joining Coventry City in the summer, midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been a big hit among supporters.

The former Feyenoord youngster has starred in defensive midfield for Mark Robins’ side and now, it is claimed that Hamer is attracting interest from elsewhere.

PA, as cited by Glasgow Live, claim that the 23-year-old midfielder is on Steven Gerrard’s radar at Rangers. The report claims that while a January move for Hamer is unlikely, the Ibrox club are eyeing him up as an option for the summer transfer window.

Despite having midfield injury problems to contend with, Gerrard’s side have enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign so far. Rangers sit 21 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership without a loss to their record and are still in the Europa League.

So far this season, Hamer has played in 21 games across all competitions for the Sky Blues. The £1.8m-rated star has cemented a place in Robins’ starting 11 since signing from PEC Zwolle, featuring heavily alongside fellow summer signing Ben Sheaf.

Across all competitions, the Brazilian-born Hamer has netted four goals so far this season. He has also notched up two assists for his teammates.

With Hamer penning a three-year deal last summer, Coventry are under no pressure to cash in on the midfielder immediately. However, with relegation still a threat, it will be interesting to see if Rangers’ rumoured interest develops in the summer.

Coventry’s first season back in the Championship has not gone too bad so far. The Sky Blues sit in 17th place, seven points clear of the drop. However, the unpredictable nature of England’s second-tier could see them fall into a relegation battle with a poor run of form.

Will Hamer stay with Coventry City?