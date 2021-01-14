Brentford have made Saman Ghoddos’ loan stay from Amiens permanent, signing a two year deal with the west London club and with the option for an extra year.

Brentford signed the Iranian international on loan from French outfit Amiens in the summer. He’s since made 16 Championship appearances for the club and now signs permanently, with Brentford activating their clause to do so.

𝙃𝙚'𝙨 𝙊𝙪𝙧𝙨 😍 We have finalised the deal to bring Saman Ghoddos to TW8 permanently 👉 https://t.co/yCtd0yDVay#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/m5B9aWzsUh — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2021

Speaking to the club after the initial loan signing, Thomas Frank spoke highly of the Swedish-born Ghoddos, saying:

“We have been following Saman for 16 months now and it is great to make him a Brentford player. He will bring good attacking qualities in the final third.

“He is good in one-on-one situations, is a good crosser of the ball, and makes very intelligent passes. Off the ball he will really help us in our pressing game. He also has a personality and style of play that will work well with the group we have here.”

Frank after enduring a slow start to this season has since taken Brentford on a 15 game unbeaten run in the Championship, with his side sitting in 4th-place of the table after last summer’s play-off heartbreak.

Having beaten Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last weekend, they resume league duties with the visit of Luton Town after this weekend.

Ghoddos though is a strong signing – although he’s not yet registered any assists or goals in the Championship this season, he’s proved a hugely useful player to Frank in their bid for promotion.

His permanent arrival could spark an upturn in goals and assists for Ghoddos. But fans have quickly warmed to him and they’ll hope he can provide the goods necessary to take Brentford into the Premier League this season.