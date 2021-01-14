Stoke City have completed the loan signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old had spent time on loan in the Championship last season at both Leeds United and QPR. He made seven Championship appearances in total and would return to Spurs to train with Jose Mourinho’s first-team for half-a-season.

Clarke has since made a handful of appearances for Spurs – his last being an impressive cameo in the FA Cup clash v Marine.

Now though, Clarke has joined 8th-place Stoke City and will bid to see his temporary side into the top-six.

It’s been an impressive season so far for Stoke. Michael O’Neill has made play-off contenders out of the Potters as they sit two points shy of the top-six in 8th.

Having seen Tyrese Campbell rued out for the season Stoke are in need of attacking options, and Clarke becomes the latest name to join on loan after Rabbi Matondo and Rhys Norrington-Davies

Plenty of Stoke City fans reacted to the news of Clarke’s arrival, and here’s what some of them had to say:

